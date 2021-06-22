Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt das NASDAQ-IPO?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116P8 ISIN: NL0010801007 Ticker-Symbol: INX 
Tradegate
17.06.21
14:46 Uhr
132,75 Euro
+0,75
+0,57 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
IMCD NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMCD NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
134,90135,0015:36
134,85135,0015:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.06.2021 | 14:05
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IMCD N.V. shareholders adopt all resolutions at AGM

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (22 June 2021) - IMCD N.V. (hereafter "IMCD" or the "Company") announces that all resolutions proposed to the shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today were adopted. This includes the adoption of the financial statements for the year 2020 and approval of the dividend proposal of EUR 1.02 per share in cash. The dividend calendar is as follows:

Thursday 24 June 2021 - Ex-dividend date

Friday 25 June 2021 - Record date

Monday 28 June 2021 - Payment date


Further resolutions included the reappointment of Deloitte Accountants B.V. as external auditor for the year 2021. The 2020 Remuneration Report received a positive advisory vote with over 94% of voted casted in favor of the report.

Details of the Annual General Meeting, including the voting results, are available at IMCD's corporate website.

Attached, please find the press release in pdf format.

Attachment

  • PR_IMCD 2021 AGM resolutions (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/58006159-b2d1-4285-a3a8-1d156a4e554c)

IMCD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.