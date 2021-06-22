Expert Judges Honor Versa for being Industry's Only Comprehensive Integration of Cloud Security, Networking, SD-WAN, Secure Access, and Analytics for Enterprises and Service Providers

Versa Networks, the leader in SASE, today announced that Versa SASE has been recognized as a winner in the SC Awards Europe 2021 awards program. Announced earlier this month, Versa SASE earned the Highly Commended distinction in the program's Best Emerging Technology awards category. The category honors the best products and services that look to help shape the future by addressing fast-evolving threats through the creation of emerging technology offerings, with customers available who can act as references.

According to SC Media UK, judges' feedback included, "Versa SASE has a well-defined customer use case, good testimonials, and excellent client feedback."

Versa SASE delivers tightly integrated SASE via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both via Versa Operating System (VOS) with a Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture and managed through a single pane of glass. Versa began delivering SASE services such as VPN, Secure SD-WAN, Edge Compute Protection, Next-Generation Firewall, Next-Generation Firewall as a Service, Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) five years ago. Versa uniquely provides contextual security based on user, role, device, application, location, security posture of the device, and content. As the leader in the fastest growing security and networking category, SASE, and executing on SASE services for years, Versa is the only solution proven to deliver the industry's leading and differentiated architecture for high performance and security. Gartner has identified Versa SASE as having the most SASE components out of all 56 vendors Gartner evaluated. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) also found that Versa SASE has the most SASE supported functions, as published in its recent industry report.

"It is rewarding to see SC Awards Europe's panel of expert judges recognize Versa SASE as Highly Commended in this very competitive and prestigious European awards program," said Michael Wood, Chief Marketing Officer for Versa Networks. "Europe is a significant market for us and represents a region showing rapid adoption and growth for Versa SASE. Versa SASE is recognized internationally for its unique integration of networking and security SASE services via the cloud or, if customers prefer, delivered on-premises or as a blended combination of both. Organizations, partners and service providers across the globe know that Versa is the modern secure network."

The SC Awards Europe program is the information security industry's most prominent recognition. Winners are decided by a panel of expert judges, hand-picked by SC Media UK for their breadth of knowledge and experience in the information security industry. The awards honor both the cybersecurity professionals working behind the scenes, and the products and services that help protect today's corporate world from countless, ever-changing threats. For more information, see https://www.scawardseurope.com/.

Unlike competing solutions, Versa SASE was built from the ground up to deliver a tightly integrated SASE solution within a single software stack managed via a single interface, eliminating service chaining, cascading, and virtual interconnect between services, which is required by competitors. Competing solutions have hidden costs and gaps in security because they require multiple product and service components. Achieving visibility and control from solutions requiring service chaining to connect multiple components together proves ineffective, increasing the costs and attack surfaces for organizations.

Versa SASE runs on VOS, which is designed with the Versa Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture combining extensive security, advanced networking, industry leading SD-WAN, genuine multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics into one software image. This integration and design methodology dramatically decreases latency, significantly improves performance, and mitigates security vulnerabilities which other solutions introduce by running multiple software stacks, service chains, or appliances.

About SC Media UK

SC Media UK is the leading information resource for cyber security professionals in the UK and Europe who need knowledge on IT security strategies, data protection best practices, government regulations, and current IT security technologies. Well-regarded in the industry for providing up-to-date news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, expert contributions and the best, most extensive collection of product reviews in the business, SC has readily advanced its editorial offerings over time to supplement its award-winning print and digital media. For more information, see https://insight.scmagazineuk.com/.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks, the leader in SASE, combines extensive security, advanced networking, industry leading SD-WAN, genuine multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both to meet SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers. Versa SASE is available on-premises, hosted through Versa-powered Service Providers, cloud-delivered, and via the simplified Versa Titan cloud service designed for Lean IT. Thousands of customers globally with hundreds of thousands of sites trust Versa with their networks, security, and clouds. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Global Fund and RPS Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

