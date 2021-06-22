Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt das NASDAQ-IPO?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
22.06.2021 | 14:17
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Changes in the Finnish On-Request Rules (117/21)

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to remove the special rules for the
Finnish On-Request Market (Group 3 of Finnish equities in the Quotation List)
tentatively as of September 6, 2021. 

The On-Request Framework (Chapter 1.5 in the Quotation List) will be applicable
for Options on Finnish Group 1 underlying stock classes after implementing the
change. 

The underlying stock classes at present offered in Group 3 of Finnish equities
in the Quotation List will either be moved to Group 1 or offered as underlying
instruments for flexible contracts. 

The new group for each of the Group 3 stocks and the implementation date of
this change will be communicated in a separate Exchange Notice later. 

As of June 22, 2021, the market participants are offered a test facility to
test the planned change in external test system EXT1. 

For more information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1003139
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.