NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Changes in the Finnish On-Request Rules (117/21)

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to remove the special rules for the Finnish On-Request Market (Group 3 of Finnish equities in the Quotation List) tentatively as of September 6, 2021. The On-Request Framework (Chapter 1.5 in the Quotation List) will be applicable for Options on Finnish Group 1 underlying stock classes after implementing the change. The underlying stock classes at present offered in Group 3 of Finnish equities in the Quotation List will either be moved to Group 1 or offered as underlying instruments for flexible contracts. The new group for each of the Group 3 stocks and the implementation date of this change will be communicated in a separate Exchange Notice later. As of June 22, 2021, the market participants are offered a test facility to test the planned change in external test system EXT1. For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1003139