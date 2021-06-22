Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt das NASDAQ-IPO?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907441 ISIN: LV0000100501 Ticker-Symbol: UU4 
Stuttgart
17.06.21
08:04 Uhr
7,680 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
OLAINFARM AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OLAINFARM AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6207,76015:09
GlobeNewswire
22.06.2021 | 14:17
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Riga: Observation status applied to AS "Olainfarm"

Nasdaq Riga decided on June 22, 2021 to apply observation status to AS
"Olainfarm" (OLF1R, ISIN: LV0000100501). 

Observation status will be applied according to Nasdaq Riga Listing and
Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 71, which stipulates that the
Issuer shall be placed on observation status if the shares buyout offer has
been announced or the public announcement about intention to execute such offer
has been made. 

Nasdaq Riga has received an announcement from AS "Olainfarm" that AS "AB CITY"
has informed the Board of the AS "Olainfarm" about making of a mandatory share
buyback offer. 

The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
OLAINFARM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.