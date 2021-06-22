Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.06.2021
Breaking News! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt das NASDAQ-IPO?
GlobeNewswire
22.06.2021 | 14:17
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Danske Bank A/S on STO Structured Products (Record Id 175403)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 3 bond loan(s) issued by Danske
Bank A/S with effect from 2021-06-23. Last day of trading is set to 2024-06-11,
2026-06-10. The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Structured Products. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1003142
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
