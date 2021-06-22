Ecommerce company's listing on Canada's innovative exchange marks its entry into Canadian market

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2021) - Exchange Listing, LLC assisted with the listing of Logiq, Inc. ("Logiq" or the "Company"), a global provider of eCommerce and fintech solutions, on the NEO Exchange in Canada yesterday. Logiq closed its initial public offering of 1,976,434 units of securities of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$3.00 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$5,929,302 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one share of common stock of Logiq (a "Unit Share") and one purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one share of common stock of Logiq (a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$3.50 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months.

Logiq, which is based in New York, will trade on the NEO Exchange under the symbol LGIQ. Its common stock will continue to be traded in the U.S. on the OTCQX Market as LGIQ. The IPO was led by Research Capital Corporation as the sole agent and bookrunner.

"Exchange Listing efficiently guided us all the way through the listing process, including introducing us to the right people at NEO, connecting us with the investment banker, advising us on strategy, coordinating the entire team, and assisting with corporate governance," said Brent Suen, Logiq's executive chairman and president. "As a U.S. company, filing in Canada can be complex, but Exchange Listing's hands-on approach facilitated a smooth listing. We consider Exchange Listing to be a trusted partner, one that we've relied on not only for the NEO listing but also as a strategic business consultant."

Logiq provides eCommerce marketing solutions for major brands using a variety of innovative technologies including a data engine and artificial intelligence-powered machine learning that enable deep consumer insights and user engagement analytics.

"With the explosion of eCommerce showing no signs of abating, we think the Canadian market represents a great opportunity for Logiq," said Peter Goldstein, Chief Executive Officer of Exchange Listing. "Today's listing on the NEO Exchange will raise Logiq's visibility, open doors to future funding and help it continue on its growth path. We were thrilled to work closely with Logiq's management, investment banker and attorneys to help launch the company on the NEO Exchange."

Exchange Listing enables emerging growth companies to list on senior stock exchanges such as NYSE, NASDAQ and NEO. With extensive experience in investment banking, securities law, corporate governance and business management, Exchange Listing and its strategic partners facilitate its clients' listing and capital markets objectives. Exchange Listing is designated as a Trusted Service Provider by the NEO Exchange, a listing of leading experts committed to meeting the needs of capital raising companies.

About Exchange Listing

Exchange Listing provides growth companies with direct access to a one-stop solution in the strategic planning and implementation of listing on a senior exchange such as NASDAQ or NYSE in a cost effective and efficient process. We assist clients in going public whether through an initial public offering, listing from another marketplace, merger or direct offering. We serve as the primary point of contact with the exchange, investment bankers, lawyers and other service providers. Our founders, strategic partners and advisors are entrepreneurs with backgrounds in investment banking, securities law, corporate governance and business management and have served as officers and directors of public and private companies. We pride ourselves in taking a hands-on role with our clients throughout the listing process. For more information, please visit: www.exchangelistingllc.com or contact info@exchangelistingllc.com.

