Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2021) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE:VEGI) ("Boosh" or the "Company") announces it is scheduled to begin shipping their first shelf stable entrees by the end of September, 2021, approximately three months earlier than anticipated.

In February, 2021, Boosh acquired plant-based shelf stable vegan cheese assets from a Canadian limited partnership called Vegan Canteen ("VC"). In addition to receiving a variety of assets including, but not limited to, plant-based powdered cheese recipes which are anticipated to be incorporated into numerous Boosh products, the Company is developing the products to enhance their flavour with even more "cheesy punch" to match the Boosh brand expectations. The two new cheese flavors include "Better Cheddar" and "Nacho Cheese."

"We loved the Vegan Canteen vegan cheese powder, but we pushed for even more cheesy flavour so now it's over the top delicious. To stay true to our healthy mantra, the first three ingredients are nutritional yeast, pea protein and tapioca compared to many of our competitors in which their first three ingredients are sugar, oil and salt. With Boosh, you feel like you are eating something to curb that "fast food" craving yet it's actually very healthy and leaves you feeling energetic and satisfied," states Connie Marples, founder and president of Boosh. Connie continues, "In addition to the cheese products the Vegan Canteen division developed a vegan gluten-free pepperoni that, during taste tests while served on pizza, fooled non-vegans into thinking it was a meat-based pepperoni." The pepperoni is expected to launch the first quarter of 2022."

Connie concludes, "I'm extremely pleased with the results we have gotten with our enhanced cheeses, and with our tasty, nutritional and fun-to-eat pepperoni. It's so flavourful, and even crisps up when cooked just like meat-based pepperoni! And to compliment all of that, the texture in your mouth is very similar to pepperoni because of the plant-based proteins and fibre."

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food, is the gateway to experiencing high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. We currently offer six frozen meals which are sold throughout Canada, and in the summer will be expanding our meals to include three refrigerated products. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

