Dienstag, 22.06.2021
Breaking News! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt das NASDAQ-IPO?
GlobeNewswire
22.06.2021 | 14:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of OX2 AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (336/21)

On request of OX2 AB (publ), company registration number 556675-7497, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North
Premier Growth Market Sweden with effect from June 23, 2021. 

The company has 250,000,000 shares as per today's date.

Shares

Short name:               OX2           
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 272,517,586       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0016075337      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             227438         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556675-7497       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code Name 
------------
60  Energy
------------
6010 Energy
------------


When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 23, 2021, up to and including
June 24, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering
have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For
further information see page 30 in the English prospectus. 


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.
