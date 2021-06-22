Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of OX2 AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (336/21)

On request of OX2 AB (publ), company registration number 556675-7497, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden with effect from June 23, 2021. The company has 250,000,000 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: OX2 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 272,517,586 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016075337 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 227438 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556675-7497 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------ 60 Energy ------------ 6010 Energy ------------ When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 23, 2021, up to and including June 24, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 30 in the English prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.