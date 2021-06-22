Automation of the End-to-End Order Management Process Will Enrich Customer Experience, Increase Productivity and Improve Time to Market for Brazilian Operator

Netcracker Technology announced today that Vivo, the Brazilian subsidiary of Telefónica Group, has taken the next step in automating its B2B digital transformation program by implementing service order management and professional services including testing, migration and implementation to improve customer experience and simplify its order processing system.

Netcracker will provide several components of its Service Management Orchestration, part of Netcracker Digital OSS, including Service Catalog, Service Inventory and Service Orchestration, which utilize intent-based orchestration, standard models and closed-loop control to automate services across different vendors, technologies and cloud platforms. This phase of Vivo's digital transformation program will result in faster time to market for new and bundled services, greater productivity and increased sales.

"Netcracker's experience, expertise and technology give us the tools to effectively streamline order management and provide an omnichannel customer experience," said Andre Kriger, CIO at Vivo. "We look forward to continuing the relationship as we focus on our ongoing digital transformation."

"Vivo is a great company to partner with because they understand their needs and the needs of the market," said Fabio Gatto, General Manager at Netcracker. "Vivo is committed to providing customers with a new level of service. Automating order management is a key step of this process, and we are excited to be the ones to help them achieve it."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

About Vivo

Vivo, a brand of Telefônica Brasil, is the leading telecommunications company in the country with 95 million accesses as of Q4 2020. Vivo provides wired and mobile telecommunications services throughout the country and offers an extensive convergent product portfolio for B2C and B2B customers. Driven by constant innovation and high-quality services, Vivo is at the center of a digital transformation, which brings autonomy, personalization and real-time options for its customers, putting them in charge of their digital life with safety and reliability. Telefônica Brasil is part of Telefónica Group, one of the largest communications conglomerates in the world, with more than 345 million accesses and €43 billion in revenue in 2020.

