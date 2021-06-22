Listing Highlights Cobalt Iron's Compass SaaS Backup Platform As Ideal Complement to IBM Spectrum Protect Data Protection Solution

Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise data protection, has been named to CIOReview's "20 Most Promising IBM Solution Providers" for 2021. The CIOReview listing recognizes Cobalt Iron's Compass enterprise SaaS backup platform as a powerful extension of IBM's Spectrum Protect data protection solution.

Over the years, the value of enterprise data has grown exponentially in enterprise IT environments and with it, the need to protect the data. A large part of a sustainable data protection strategy revolves around ensuring that the data under protection is available to authorized users 24/7 and that it can be restored seamlessly, even after an unexpected data corruption, data loss, or cyberattack event.

With its robust and scalable Spectrum Protect product, IBM has applied its industry-leading expertise and skills to address these data protection requirements. Enterprises worldwide have adopted IBM Spectrum Protect to enhance their data backup and recovery operations. As a SaaS platform, Compass is an ideal complement to Spectrum Protect, enabling enterprises to orchestrate their data backup experiences without a large, upfront capital investment. Compass' analytics-driven automation tools are designed to optimize the capabilities of Spectrum Protect and eliminate the obstacles of onboarding and operating enterprise data protection.

With real-time capacity management, monitoring, and alerting facilitated by Compass, users can watch a single, unified, web-based dashboard, rather than constantly checking individual aspects of their backup infrastructure. The platform's cloud capabilities including data to the cloud, cloud DR replication, and cross-cloud protection are configured to run on multiple environments, including AWS, Azure, Alibaba, Google, and IBM.

Additionally, the award-winning cybersecurity functions known collectively as Cyber Shield are built natively into Compass, ensuring absolute data security for enterprise backup environments. This includes a 24/7 problem-detection and avoidance function that ensures a company's ransomware readiness, threat responsiveness, and recovery capability.

According to CIOReview, the annual Top 20 list of IBM Solution Providers is chosen by a panel of CEOs, CIOs, venture capitalists, analysts, and the publication's editorial board. Companies chosen are distinct, have a clear-cut methodology, and outstanding customer service.

