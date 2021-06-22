Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Linkfire A/S, on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (337/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Linkfire A/S, company registration number 35835431 fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Linkfire A/S, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be June 28, 2021. The company has 40,000,0131 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: LINKFI ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 55,401,7981 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: DK0061550811 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 228619 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 35835431 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 28, 2021, up to and including June 29, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 33 in the English prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aktieinvest FK AB. For further information, please call Aktieinvest FK AB on +46739496250. 1Excluding up to 4,813,489 additional shares that may be issued pursuant to warrants that will become exercisable in connection with the listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.