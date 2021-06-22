In preparation to host UEFA EURO 2020, National Arena Bucharest has been fitted with a state-of-the-art LED lighting system a project that was designed, shipped, and installed in just two months.

The new LED lighting was installed to augment the stadium's existing metal halide lights, in order to meet television broadcast standards set for by UEFA for the global event. The new lighting was designed and engineered by Musco, utilizing its Total Light Control-TLC for LED system.

"We are now sure that we will have a spectacular EURO," said Florin Sari, Leader Local Organizing Structure EURO 2020 Bucharest. "The win will be a stadium that will be able to host any kind of top competition from now on also."

Equally impressive as the new system's technology is the speed and efficiency with which the project was executed. After the Romanian Football Federation confirmed the purchase on March 17, design and assembly began immediately and the system shipped from the United States on April 9. Installation of the system was complete less than four weeks later, and the lighting was ready for use on May 15.

"From the special-build aspects of this project to the accelerated timeline, there were a lot of challenges to overcome," said Jeff Rogers, President of Musco. "A lot of credit goes to National Arena Bucharest and its team. This was a true partnership, they were excellent to work with and we're all looking forward to the stadium taking the global stage this summer and in the future."

The new TLC for LED system features the same technology that has been installed at more than 15 English Premier League stadiums, as well as other well-known European venues including the San Siro, Veltins Arena, and Stade Louis II, among others.

Since 1976, Musco has specialised in the design and manufacture of sports and large-area lighting with innovations in light quality, glare reduction, and light control responsible to the needs of facility owners, users, neighbours, and the night sky. Musco's TLC for LED system technology delivers a level of light control and uniformity that can't be matched, and is the solution of choice for neighbourhood fields, collegiate and professional stadiums and arenas, international speedways, and global events such as the Olympic Games. Musco backs its LED solutions with a long-term warranty covering parts and labour, eliminating maintenance concerns and costs for its customers.

