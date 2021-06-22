ColorReader provides accurate results in seconds

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the introduction of its ColorReader portable digital device, which will enable customers in the commercial vehicle sector to quickly and precisely match colors to the PPG DELFLEET ONE color palette and international standard colors.

ColorReader is a BLUETOOTH-connected device that works with a dedicated app. Available for iOS and Android tablets and smartphones, the device provides a highly accurate color match in just a few seconds.

"All users have to do is download the ColorReader app, connect with their smartphone or tablet, and place ColorReader on the painted surface to scan," said Jo Thompson, PPG color marketing manager, automotive refinish, Europe, Middle East and Africa. "ColorReader also offers a smart solution when a smartphone or tablet is not available by instantly displaying the three closest matching colors on its built-in display after scanning."

PPG recently launched ColorReader in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and has received a positive response from customers.

"We are strongly focused on bringing innovative solutions to address our customers' greatest needs," said Thompson. "We've already had great success with digital color-matching tools in other markets. With the launch of ColorReader, we're bringing those benefits, particularly speed and accuracy, to our customers in the commercial vehicle sector."

To learn more about ColorReader, visit the PPG automotive refinish website.

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

