RIMES, the global leader in Managed Data Services (MDS) and RegTech solutions for financial institutions, has today announced the availability of its Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) Data Management Solution on Snowflake Data Marketplace.

RIMES sources all ETF data directly from the sponsors and applies industry leading data quality standards setting the RIMES ETF data apart from every other data provider in the industry. As a Snowflake Data Marketplace Partner, RIMES now offers its ETF Data Management Solution on Snowflake Data Marketplace. Snowflake clients can access the full complement of their offering, including holdings and Portfolio Compositions Files (PCFs).

The partnership comes at a time when ETFs are more popular than ever, with consultancy firm ETFGI calculating that assets under management in ETFs stood at $8.33tn at the end of March 2021- up from $7.71tn at the end of 2020 and investment research provider CFRA finding that entire investment strategies are being built using only ETFs.

Scott Miller, Chief Revenue Officer for RIMES commented, "RIMES is thrilled to extend our lean data management approach to a wider audience via Snowflake's leading platform. A fully managed service honed over 25 years, RIMES delivers trusted, timely ETF data while stripping out the inefficiencies of traditional technology-led models, enabling clients to focus on their core: generating insights and actions. Designed with flexibility in mind, RIMES' cloud-based service learns and evolves with the market, future-proofing ETF data management and allowing firms to adapt to change and scale at speed.

John Farris, EVP Strategic Partner Alliances at RIMES said: "The surge in ETF demand presents a significant opportunity for investment managers, and differentiation will be critical in an increasingly crowded industry. Through this partnership, RIMES and Snowflake demonstrate the power of cloud-based data management in driving that long-term competitive advantage."

"The popularity of ETFs to implement investment strategies is well established and one of the most rapidly evolving dynamics across the asset management industry," said Matt Glickman, VP of Customer Product Strategy, Financial Services at Snowflake. "We're excited to add RIMES data to the Snowflake Data Marketplace, so they can leverage the benefits of Snowflake's single, integrated platform to support all forms of ETF activity by providing validated daily ETF composition and reference data directly to central client stores or point-to-point applications within their architecture."

RIMES supports all forms of ETF activity by leveraging its market-leading data partner ecosystem and managed services, giving the ability to cross-reference and enrich with third party content to meet customer specifications. Additional benefits include:

Robust validation processes across security, cash, turnover and NAV roll-up facilitate superior data quality, avoiding the need to implement costly data cleansing processes

Provision of consistent or custom views across sponsors to alleviate technology teams from performing time consuming data transformations

RIMES' market leading index ecosystem and ETF to index linkage provides decomposition transparency, insights and interaction.

About RIMES

RIMES is an award-winning data management and regulatory technology specialist that truly understands the challenges faced by its customers. It serves over 350 asset managers, owners, servicers and banks in 45 countries including 60 of the 100 largest global asset managers by AUM and 9 of the top 10 asset servicers in the world. www.rimes.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005453/en/

Contacts:

Alessandro Ferrari

+1 212 381 9000

marketing@rimes.com