Anna Biosciences, a drug discovery company focused on novel therapies in immuno-oncology, virology, and neurodegenerative diseases, today announces its entry in the fight against COVID-19 with the introduction of its immunotherapy platform, Syntem.

The Anna Biosciences Syntem Platform deploys engineered proprietary molecules to create synthetic immunity. Syntem's lab-made molecules are multi-specific: they first target and flag the pathology, and then elicit an immune reaction that targets the virus or disease.

Research indicates the Syntem Platform can inhibit viral infection and aid in the removal of COVID-19 infected cells. Showing promise as both a prophylactic and a treatment, there is considerable hope that in addition to supporting the broader population, immunocompromised patients will be able to safely use Syntem to prevent infection. Importantly, Syntem also exhibits high potential against COVID variants. In the case of COVID-19, and coronaviruses more generally, the Syntem Platform represents a significant new tool in the arsenal against these rapidly evolving diseases.

With today's announcement, Anna Biosciences underscores both its initial successes in the lab and the successful patenting of the Syntem PlatformThe company is now accelerating its commercialization effort to bring this potential COVID-19 treatment to market.

The Syntem Platform also shows strong promise for use against cancer and other pathogens. Research into the application of Syntem for oncological targets is currently underway. The resulting therapies could offer precision targeting, and the potential to mitigate side effects while being easier to administer to patients.

"Like vaccines in the 20th century, synthetic small molecule immunotherapy is on the precipice of advancing human health in untold ways. A powerful new tool is on the horizon in our fight against coronaviruses. And that's just the beginning of this technology's potential," said Dr. Anthony Rullo, a scientific co-founder of Anna Biosciences and assistant professor of medicine at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada. "I'm extremely proud of our team, and the extraordinary effort of everyone involved at Anna Biosciences in the furthering of this technology."

About Anna Biosciences

Anna Biosciences is a drug discovery company that uses decentralized partnerships to develop and advance new therapies for better patient outcomes. Anna Biosciences' first initiative, the Syntem Platform, is developing proprietary molecules to trigger synthetic immunity for COVID-19 and beyond.

Anna Biosciences will continue to develop the Syntem Platform modality for additional therapies for a range of diseases. The company is currently working on the implementation of this approach to activate immune cells that can recognize and attack cancers.

For more information, visit http://annabiosciences.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005353/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Risha Tyagi

Racepoint Global

annabiosciences@racepointglobal.com