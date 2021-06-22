Major release of MariaDB Server extends JSON and Oracle compatibility, adds storage engine agnostic atomic DDL

MariaDB Corporation today announced the general availability of MariaDB Community Server 10.6, a major new release that brings significant advancements to the open source MariaDB community. MariaDB Community Server 10.6 adds important features for developers with JSON table functionality, frees users from expensive proprietary ties with expanded PL/SQL compatibility and adds powerful insurance for bad database days with atomic DDL that supports MariaDB's multiple storage engine architecture. Finally, MariaDB's columnar engine for powerful analytics received major upgrades for user experience, stability, and new features like disk-based aggregation.

"MariaDB is one of the top relational databases in the world, known for its rapid innovation, strong community and modern architecture that supports workload flexibility," said Max Mether, co-founder and VP of server product management, MariaDB Corporation. "We're committed to delivering continued innovation to the community and we're excited to deliver this year's release packed with stunning features for both developers and DBAs."

Innovation for the Community

MariaDB Community Server 10.6 adds major new features, including:

Extending JSON: JSON is fast becoming the standard format for data interchange and for unstructured data, and MariaDB (in fact, all MariaDB versions 10.2 and later) includes a range of JSON supporting functions. With this release, MariaDB adds JSON table functions, enabling a table view into JSON data stored in MariaDB. Queries are returned as a regular table using SQL.

Availability

The general availability of MariaDB Community Server 10.6 is available for free direct download at mariadb.com/downloads in early July. For customers interested in MariaDB for production environments with built-in high availability, please contact MariaDB for early access to MariaDB Enterprise Server 10.6.

To learn more about the latest features in MariaDB Community Server 10.6, join MariaDB's upcoming webinar on June 29.

About MariaDB Corporation

MariaDB frees companies from the costs, constraints and complexity of proprietary databases, enabling them to reinvest in what matters most rapidly developing innovative, customer-facing applications. MariaDB uses pluggable, purpose-built storage engines to support workloads that previously required a variety of specialized databases. With complexity and constraints eliminated, enterprises can now depend on a single complete database for all their needs, whether on commodity hardware or their cloud of choice. Deployed in minutes for transactional, analytical or hybrid use cases, MariaDB delivers unmatched operational agility without sacrificing key enterprise features including real ACID compliance and full SQL. Trusted by organizations such as Deutsche Bank, DBS Bank, Nasdaq, Red Hat, ServiceNow, Verizon and Walgreens MariaDB meets the same core requirements as proprietary databases at a fraction of the cost. No wonder it's the fastest growing open source database. Real business relies on MariaDB.

