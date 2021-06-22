Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed StrikeForce Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: SFOR) ("the Company"), a company that helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. CEO of the Company, Mark Kay joined Stock Day host, Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's latest SafeVchat developments. "We released SafeVchat 2.1 this week, and will be put out a PR on Wednesday of this week," said Kay. "It is a great release and we are very excited," he continued. "It definitely deals with a lot of the features and issues that people have had in the past," said Kay, adding that the newest version of the platform offers importing capabilities. "We have done a lot with this new product," he shared. "Starting this week we will be selling it on SafeVchat.com to consumers, and small businesses."

Kay then elaborated on the new features of SafeVchat 2.1, which will include a more user-friendly interface, as well as improved audio and video. "It also has virtual backgrounds," added Kay. "It's out there now and it's definitely better than all of the other video conferencing tools out there that we've seen, and we will keep working on it," said Kay. "Recording is not part of it yet, but we are having it worked on," he explained. "Within weeks we will be getting the recording piece on it as well."

Jolly then congratulated Kay for the Company's recent up listing to the OTCQB. "We got on the OTCQB, and we got on there safely," said Kay, adding that the Company has been working towards this achievement since December. "That is major," he added. "It keeps us above five cents, which is great for now and we expect to go much higher."

"We did start another Reg-A to raise $7.5 million, of which we have already raised $1.5 million," continued Kay. "Any individual shareholder that is interested can definitely be part of it," he shared. "We are also going to be doing a lot of marketing, as we promised we would, with American Eagle," said Kay. "They are doing digital marketing, as well as advertising with us starting next week," he continued. "They will also be doing a new website for us, which will be ready in about one month."

Jolly then asked about the price point for SafeVchat 2.1, as well as potential revenue projections. "We could be close to a million dollars by the end of this year," shared Kay. "We're just starting to sell it further," he explained, adding that the Company recently added new members to their sales staff. "We're gaining more progress than we have ever done, and we feel very good, very strong about where we are going."

"What is the vision going forward?" asked Jolly. "Going after commercial companies is the goal," said Kay. "We are also accepting consumers as we will have it selling on our website starting about next week," he added. "We don't want to be involved with large companies yet. We need to get our name out there and we need to get the marketing going," said Kay, noting that in the meantime the Company will be focusing on small to medium sized businesses. "It is going to be a very strong play."

To close the interview, Kay encouraged listeners and shareholders to take a look at the Company's SafeVchat platform, as well as their additional safety services. "SafeVchat is going to be the best conference tool in the world, as far as we can see."

To hear Mark Kay's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7891303-strikeforce-technologies-inc-discusses-all-new-safevchat-2-1-features-and-capabilities-with-the.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the Company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About StrikeForce Technologies Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, "Out-of-Band" authentication, keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the Company's pending patent applications, COVID-19, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

Media contact:

George Waller

Gwaller@strikeforcetech.com

(732) 661-9641

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88278