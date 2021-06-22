Organic CMOS Image Sensor Market to Reach $2.87 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 12.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Superior performance during low light conditions and temperature variations along with advent of 8K resolution technology fuel the growth of the global organic CMOS image sensor market

PORTLAND, Ore., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Organic CMOS Image Sensor Market by Image Processing (2D Sensor and 3D Sensor), Array Type (Linear Image Sensors and Area Image Sensors), Application (3D Imaging, Video, Machine Vision, Biometrics, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Consumer electronics, Automotive, Medical & Life Sciences, Security & Surveillance, Robotics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028." According to the report, the global organic CMOS image sensor industry garnered $1.19 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.87 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Prime determinants of growth

Superior performance during low light conditions and temperature variations along with advent of 8K resolution technology fuel the growth of the global organic CMOS image sensor market. However, excess heat generated with implementation of the organic sensor technology restrains the market growth. Contrarily, increase in usage of image sensors in automobiles and reliability for wide applications create new opportunities in the next few years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Manufacturing activities have been hindered due to lockdown in many countries. In addition, supply chain disruptions, hindrances in raw material procurement, and ban on export in China restrain the organic CMOS image sensor market growth during the pandemic.

The demand from various industry verticals including consumer electronics, automotive, and robotics has been lowered significantly. However, the requirement from the medical & life sciences industry increased during the pandemic.

The 2D sensors segment to continue its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period

By image processing, the 2D sensors segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding nearly two-thirds of the global organic CMOS image sensor market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to its high performance in applications including machine vision and automation, medical and life sciences, logistics, and robotics. However, the 3D sensors segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2028, owing to rise in demand in medical imaging solutions.

The area image sensors segment to grow at the fastest

By array type, the area image sensors segment is estimated to manifest at the highest CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2028, owing to its usage in medical applications such as X-ray. However, the linear image sensors segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global organic CMOS image sensor market, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to its wide usage in encoders, positioning detectors, and image readers as they provide high sensitivity, small in-put terminal capacitance, variable integration time feature, and optimum video data rate of up to 10MHz.

North America to maintain its lead position by 2028

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global organic CMOS image sensor market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2028. This is due to presence of many key players and surge in use of high tech products in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period, owing to surge in demand from developing countries such as China, India, and South Korea.

Leading market players

Canon Inc.

ams AG

NikkoIA SAS

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

Siemens AG

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Xenics nv

