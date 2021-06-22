Announcement on the Increase in Shareholdings in the Company by the actual Controller's Concerted Actor

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 22 June 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) received on 18 June 2021 the notice from the Company's actual controller, Haier Group Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "Haier Group") and its concerted actor Qingdao Haichuangzhi Management Consulting Enterprise (Limited Partnership) (hereinafter referred to as "Haichuangzhi"), notifying that Haichuangzhi has increased its A shareholdings in the Company through the trading system of Shanghai Stock Exchange. The relevant information is announced as follows:

I. Information of the Shareholding Increase

The Shareholding Increase is based on confidence in the Company's future development and reasonable judgment of the Company's current investment value. The particulars of Shareholding Increase are as follows:

Entity to Shareholding Increase Time Number of shares increased in Shareholding Increase (share) Average price for Shareholding Increase (RMB/share) Amount for Shareholding Increase (RMB) Percentage of the total share capital(%) Method Haichuangzhi 18 June 2021 362,490 26.31 9,536,512.45 0.0039 Shareholding increase through the secondary market

II. Holding changes before and after the Shareholding Increase

Before the Shareholding Increase, Haichuangzhi held 73,011,000 A shares of the Company, accounting for 0.78% of the Company's total share capital while Haier Group held 1,072,610,764 A shares of the Company, accounting for 11.41% of the Company's total share capital. Haier Group's concerted actor Haier Electric Appliances International Co., Ltd. (currently named as "Haier COSMO Co., Ltd.") held 1,258,684,824 A shares of the Company, accounting for 13.39% of the Company's total share capital. Qingdao Haier Venture & Investment Information Co., Ltd. (??????????????), a concerted actor of Haier Group, held 172,252,560 A shares of the Company, accounting for 1.83% of the Company's total share capital. Haier International Co., Limited, a concerted actor of Haier Group, held 58,135,194 D shares of the Company, accounting for 0.62% of the Company's total share capital. HCH (HK) Investment Management Co., Limited, also a concerted actor of Haier Group, held 538,560,000 H shares of the Company, accounting for 5.73% of the Company's total share capital. Haier Group and the aforementioned parties acting in concert held 3,173,254,342 shares of the Company in aggregate, representing 33.76% of the Company's total share capital.

After the Shareholding Increase, Haichuangzhi holds 73,373,490 A shares of the Company, accounting for 0.78% of the Company's total share capital. Haier Group and the aforementioned parties acting in concert (including Haichuangzhi) together hold 3,173,616,832 shares of the Company, accounting for 33.77% of the Company's total share capital. The actual controller and controlling shareholder of the Company have not changed since the Shareholding Increase.

III. Subsequent Shareholding Increase Plan

Based on the confidence in the long-term development of China's capital market and the Company's business prospects, Haichuangzhi intends to continue to increase its shareholdings in the Company's A shares through the trading system of Shanghai Stock Exchange within the time frame permitted by relevant laws and regulations in the next 6 months (from the date of the Shareholding Increase) with an accumulated amount of shareholding increase no less than RMB300 million and the shares of which shall not exceed 2% of the Company's total issued shares (including the purchased shares of the Shareholding Increase). There is no price range for the Shareholding Increase, so Haichuangzhi and / or other concerted actors of Haier Group will gradually implement the shareholding increase plan according to the Company's stock price fluctuations and the overall trend of the capital market.

IV. Risk of uncertainty on the implementation of the shareholding increase plan

This shareholding increase plan may not meet expectations due to changes in capital market conditions and other factors

V. Other explanation

1. If the Company's total share capital changes during the period of the Shareholding Increase, the relevant proportion will be adjusted accordingly. The Company will follow up on the shareholding increase of the above-mentioned entity and perform the disclosure obligations in a timely manner in accordance with relevant regulations.

2. Haichuangzhi and Haier Group have undertaken that it will strictly comply with the relevant regulations of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, Shanghai Stock Exchange on changes in the equity of listed companies and the sensitive period of stock trading in the process of implementing the plan of increasing its shareholdings in the Company and will not reduce its shareholdings in the Company during the implementation period and within the statutory period.

3. This shareholding increase plan and Shareholding Increase are in compliance with the Securities Law of the People's Republic of China and other laws and regulations, departmental rules and Shanghai Stock Exchange Business Rules and other relevant regulations.

Note: This Announcement has been prepared in both Chinese and English. Should there be any discrepancies or misunderstandings between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.

