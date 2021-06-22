Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

HEADLINE: 2nd Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company") are pleased to announce the 2nd interim dividend, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2021, of 2.75 pence per share. This dividend will be paid on 18 August 2021, to shareholders on the register at close of business on 16 July 2021. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 15 July 2021.

After its merger with Invesco Enhanced Income Limited ("IPE") (the "Transaction"), and as set out as part of the merger proposals, the Company has adopted a dividend policy to target an annualised dividend of 11 pence per share (equivalent to a quarterly dividend of 2.75 pence per share) for the three year period following the Transaction. Further information in relation to the Transaction is set out in the announcement on 1 March 2021.

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited.

