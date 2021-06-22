Acciona is testing four second-life batteries with a combined capacity of 130 kWh at its 1.2 MW experimental solar park in Tudela, in the Spanish region of Navarra.From pv magazine Spain Spanish renewable energy company Acciona has connected to the grid the first storage station developed with recycled batteries at its 1.2 MW photovoltaic park in Tudela, in Spain's Navarra region, as part of a joint project developed with the startup BeePlanet under the umbrella of Acciona's open innovation program, I'mnovation. Acciona has installed four second-life batteries from car manufacturer Nissan with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...