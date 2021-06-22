CEO Coaching International Congratulates 7-Year Client TaskUs On IPO and Extraordinary Nasdaq Debut

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / CEO Coaching International®, the leading firm of CEO Coaches serving more than 380 companies globally, is thrilled to congratulate its seven-year client TaskUs, Inc. on its massive stock market debut. The TaskUs team celebrated the milestone by ringing the closing bell at Nasdaq on Friday.

TaskUs, a digital outsourcing firm focused on serving high-growth technology companies including Uber, Netflix, and Zoom, is trading under the ticker symbol "TASK" and saw its stock soar more than 35% Friday after the company's IPO was initially priced at a midrange $23. TaskUs and certain of its stockholders sold 13.2M Class A shares through the offering.

TaskUs President and Co-Founder Jaspar Weir spoke about the company's incredible growth at the Nasdaq bell-ringing ceremony.

"TaskUs went from just Bryce and me in Santa Monica and five teammates in the Philippines to the global organization we are today - 27,500 employees and growing across eight countries and serving over 100 of the absolute best clients in the whole world," he said. "We're having an impact on those companies and in the communities that we operate. So today, we're here to celebrate how far we've come."

Bryce Maddock, CEO and Co-Founder of TaskUs, thanked everyone who "took a chance" on them and spoke of the company's mission for the future.

"We are so thankful for our teammates, clients, and partners around the globe that made this milestone possible," Maddock said. "We're 13 years in, but it feels like we are just getting started. Our mission, now as a publicly-traded company, is to continue to disrupt this industry and to continue to deliver the world-class employee experience that we're known for. Today is an incredible day. We're looking forward to the tremendous opportunities ahead."

The leap from a seven-person start-up in Santa Monica to an IPO has been a journey for Bryce, Jaspar, and the TaskUs team. In 2015, TaskUs closed a $15M minority investment deal with Philippines-based private equity company Navegar. In 2018, Bryce and Jaspar attracted something even bigger - a $250M majority investment from the largest private equity firm in the world - Blackstone.

CEO Coaching International® CEO and Founding Partner Mark Moses attended the Nasdaq bell-ringing along with Coach and Partner Tracy Tolbert to celebrate with the TaskUs team. Moses said the event was particularly special after working closely with Bryce and Jaspar for the better part of the decade, navigating important deals, and growing a world-class leadership team.

"TaskUs has grown exponentially over the years, from just two friends still living at home with their parents to a major global business that is disrupting the industry," Moses said. "It was a great honor and privilege to take part in this special moment that was a culmination of TaskUs team's hard work, vision, and tenacity. I mostly admire how much they care about their people and being a world-class employer.I look forward to continuing to work with them as they enter this new phase as a public company. With the company they've built, I have no doubt that this is just the beginning of many big milestones to come."

At the close of trading on Monday, TaskUs was valued at just over $3B.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect, and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. TaskUs has approximately 27,500 employees across eighteen locations in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland, and Colombia.

About CEO Coaching International®

CEO Coaching International® works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International® has coached more than 800 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 40 countries and 50 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International® are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International® for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit:? https://ceocoachinginternational.com/.

