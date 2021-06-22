Anzeige
Understand the Basics of Google PPC with Newswire's Smart Start Guide

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Newswire, a press release distribution channel that's trusted by thousands of customers worldwide, continues to help small and midsize companies in a variety of industries stay top-of-mind with their target audiences.

Part of the company's success is due in part to its ability to educate and assist its clients with additional aspects of marketing beyond press release distribution. And Google PPC is one of those areas.

In fact, according to research conducted by Hanapin Marketing, 79% of marketers in 2019 said PPC was hugely beneficial for their business.

Furthermore, Statista reported that 62% of all core search queries in the United States are generated by Google.

Both statistics point to the growing importance for businesses to allocate marketing resources to Google PPC in order to build brand awareness.

"When executed correctly, Google PPC is an excellent addition to a media and marketing communications strategy," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO & SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire. "When paired with consistent press release distribution, Google PPC can help companies build brand awareness, increase website traffic, generate qualified leads, and improve SEO performance."

To expand on this subject, Newswire created a beginner's guide to Google PPC that covers a number of topics including:

  • Understanding the difference between Google PPC and Google Ads.
  • Learning about the components of a winning Google PPC campaign.
  • Reasons a company should consider Google PPC advertising.
  • And more.

"This educational resource provides a high-level overview that companies can use to gain a better understanding of how to use Google PPC to drive qualified traffic to their website and build brand awareness in the process," Terenzio added.

To learn more about the basics of Google PPC, download Newswire's Smart Start guide.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

For more information, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Charlie Terenzio
Newswire | CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications
Office: 813-480-3766
Email: charlie@newswire.com

SOURCE: Newswire



© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
