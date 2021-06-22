Anzeige
22.06.2021
Madison Industries Completes Acquisition of Nortek Air

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Madison Industries completed its previously announced acquisition of Nortek Air, a leading provider of critical air management, thermal, HVAC and indoor air quality solutions ("IAQ"). Nortek Air will become a member of the Madison IAQ family of businesses.

About Madison Industries

Madison Industries is one of the largest and most successful privately held companies in the world. Madison builds entrepreneurially driven, branded market leaders that are committed to making the world safer, healthier and more productive by creating innovative solutions that deliver outstanding customer value. The team at Madison is committed to building something truly remarkable that long outlasts them while coaching others to reach their highest potential. Please visit www.madison.net and www.madisoniaq.com to learn more.

For further information, please contact Matt Huser, Chief Marketing Officer, at mhuser@madison.net.

SOURCE: Madison Industries



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652656/Madison-Industries-Completes-Acquisition-of-Nortek-Air

