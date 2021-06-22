Bisichi Plc - Result of AGM

Bisichi PLC ("the Company")

The Company announces that at the Company's 109th Annual General Meeting held on 22 June 2021 at 24 Bruton Place, London W1J 6NE the following results in regard to ordinary resolutions concerning ordinary business.

The votes were as follows:

Resolutions 1-8 were passed with voting conducted on a show of hands.

Proxies received in respect of those resolutions passed on a show of hands are shown below:

Resolution VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST %

(2) VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC VOTED

(3) VOTES

WITHHELD

(1) 1 - To receive and adopt the Company's annual accounts 7,772,571 100 0 0 7,772,571 72.80 0 2 - To approve the Remuneration Report 5,600,167 72.05 2,172,404 27.95 7,772,571 72.80 0 3- To re-elect Mr Andrew Heller 5,600,167 96.53 201,250 3.47 5,801,417 54.34 1,971,154 4 -To re-elect Mr Robert Grobler 7,571,321 97.41 201,250 2.59 7,772,571 72.80 0 5 -To re-elect Mr John Wong 5,600,167 96.53 201,250 3.47 5,801,417 54.34 1,971,154 6 - To appoint Kreston Reeves LLP as auditors of the Company 7,772,571 100 0 0 7,772,571 72.80 0 7 - To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors 7,772,571 100 0 0 7,772,571 72.80 0 8 - To authorise the directors under section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 to allot shares in the Company 7,772,571 100 0 0 7,772,571 72.80 0

1 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

2 The percentage excludes votes withheld as these are not votes in law.

3 ISC - Issued Share Capital. As at the date of the AGM, the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) consisted of 10,676,839 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore the total number of voting rights as at the date of the AGM was 10,676,839.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and will be uploaded to the Company's website shortly.

For further information, please contact:

Garrett Casey

Secretary

Bisichi PLC

Tel: 020 7415 5000

22 June 2021

