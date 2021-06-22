Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.06.2021
Bisichi Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 22

Bisichi PLC ("the Company")

The Company announces that at the Company's 109th Annual General Meeting held on 22 June 2021 at 24 Bruton Place, London W1J 6NE the following results in regard to ordinary resolutions concerning ordinary business.

The votes were as follows:

Resolutions 1-8 were passed with voting conducted on a show of hands.

Proxies received in respect of those resolutions passed on a show of hands are shown below:

ResolutionVOTES
FOR		%VOTES
AGAINST		%
(2)		VOTES
TOTAL		% of ISC VOTED
(3)		VOTES
WITHHELD
(1)
1 - To receive and adopt the Company's annual accounts7,772,571100007,772,57172.800
2 - To approve the Remuneration Report5,600,16772.052,172,40427.957,772,57172.800
3- To re-elect Mr Andrew Heller5,600,16796.53201,2503.475,801,41754.341,971,154
4 -To re-elect Mr Robert Grobler7,571,32197.41201,2502.597,772,57172.800
5 -To re-elect Mr John Wong5,600,16796.53201,2503.475,801,41754.341,971,154
6 - To appoint Kreston Reeves LLP as auditors of the Company7,772,571100007,772,57172.800
7 - To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors7,772,571100007,772,57172.800
8 - To authorise the directors under section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 to allot shares in the Company7,772,571100007,772,57172.800

1 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

2 The percentage excludes votes withheld as these are not votes in law.

3 ISC - Issued Share Capital. As at the date of the AGM, the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) consisted of 10,676,839 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore the total number of voting rights as at the date of the AGM was 10,676,839.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and will be uploaded to the Company's website shortly.

For further information, please contact:

Garrett Casey
Secretary
Bisichi PLC
Tel: 020 7415 5000

22 June 2021

END

