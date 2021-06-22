Noisy Clan Launches New Reimagined Ultra-Portable Music Stand on Kickstarter

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noisy Clan today announced that its highly anticipated ultra-portable, ultra-light, versatile Wee Stand is now available for pre-purchase to all of the company's Kickstarter backers.

Representing the first real redesign of music stands since 1955 and perfect for music students and home users, Wee Stand offers several improvements over traditional models including:

Ultra-Portability - Folding to just 12 inches with no sharp edges and weighing only 19.4 ounces (550g), Wee Stand is perfect for overloaded kids and musicians looking to lighten their load-and works with paper sheet music, books, binders and tablets alike.

Full-Range Height Adjustment - With six different height options, Wee Stand is the ONLY portable music stand that can go from an 11-inch compact tabletop stand to a full standing height of 48 inches in seconds. And the Tilt-touch angle positioning lets musicians effortlessly adjust the media plate to any angle with a touch.

Durability - Constructed with durable glass-filled, post-consumer plastic and incredibly strong carbon fiber legs, Wee Stand is perfect for young musicians who need a stronger, longer-lasting music stand.

Tabs to secure sheet music - Wee Stand's innovative sheet-saver tabs allow musicians to keep all pages secure while playing. No more readjusting or chasing after loose pages.

"Wee Stand is a symphony of exceptional design, effortless convenience and durable materials that come together to create a music stand for students and players like the world has never seen before," said Noisy Clan Founder/CEO David Law.

The earliest backers on Kickstarter will be getting up to 40% off the MSRP of $?125. Interested dealers or distributors should contact the company at info@noisyclan.com.

Wee Stand even comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

About Noisy Clan

Noisy Clan is a new company made up of musicians and parents who want to share their love of music with the world. The Edinburgh, Scotland-based company's first product, Wee Stand is an ultra-portable reimagined music stand now available via Kickstarter. For more information, please visit https://noisyclan.com/.

