Furthermore, Aikosolar is seeking funds to build two solar cell factories totaling 16.5 GW, and China Huaneng Group (CHN) wants to deploy a 2 GW plant including agrivoltaics, floating PV and solar facilities built on fishponds.The National Energy Administration has reported 9.91 GW of solar generation capacity was connected to the grid in the first five months of the year, taking China's cumulative figure to 260 GW. Analyst the Asia Europe Clean Energy (Solar) Advisory has predicted China will deploy 42-48 GW of solar this year. Solar cell maker Aikosolar on Monday announced a plan to raise RMB3.5 ...

