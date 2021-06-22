Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.06.2021
WKN: A0J3QM ISIN: FI0009014377 Ticker-Symbol: OFK 
GlobeNewswire
22.06.2021 | 17:29
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: No new expiration months for option contracts on Orion B or Kesko B (118/21)

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided as of June 22, 2021, not to list any new
option contracts on Orion B (ORNBV) or Kesko B (KESBV3). 

The EUR-denominated forward contracts on ORNBV3 will continue to be offered as
flexible contracts. 

As of June 28, 2021, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce standardized
forwards on KESBV3. Forwards will be listed according to Quotation List Finnish
Equities Group 2. 

The new series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock
Products" that will be sent out after business on June 25, 2021. 

For more information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1003191
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
