Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt das NASDAQ-IPO?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LGQX ISIN: FR0010411983 Ticker-Symbol: SDRC 
Tradegate
22.06.21
17:39 Uhr
26,740 Euro
-0,100
-0,37 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SCOR SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCOR SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,75026,90017:43
26,74026,89017:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.06.2021 | 17:29
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SCOR welcomes Standard and Poor's decision to confirm its Financial Strength Rating of 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

Press Release
June 22, 2021 - N° 17

SCOR welcomes Standard and Poor's decision to confirm its Financial Strength Rating of 'AA-' with'stable' outlook

SCOR has been informed of Standard and Poor's (S&P) decision to affirm the Group's Financial Strength Rating of 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook.

S&P had lowered its outlook on the entire reinsurance sector from 'stable' to 'negative' in the spring of 2020, a decision that was maintained in September 2020 as S&P asserted that the sector would not earn its cost of capital due to COVID-19 losses, lower investment returns, increasingly expensive retrocession, high losses due to natural catastrophes, and lower Property & Casualty reserve releases.

In this challenging environment, SCOR demonstrated its ability to absorb the shock of the pandemic, to continue to grow, to maintain its profitability and to strengthen its solvency even further.

SCOR is well positioned in the emerging post-Covid era: (1) the pandemic is declining across the world thanks to vaccination campaigns; (2) the positive phase of the P&C reinsurance cycle is ongoing; and (3) interest rates are trending upwards.

Denis Kessler, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, comments: "We welcome Standard &Poor's decision to affirm SCOR's financial rating. This decision testifies to the strength of the Group's operating performance, the depth of its franchise throughout the world, its shock-absorbing capacity and the very high level of solvency it offers to its clients."

*

* *

Contact details

Communications
Jérôme Guilbert
+33

Investor Relations
Olivier Armengaud
+33

www.scor.com

LinkedIn: SCOR| Twitter: @SCOR_SE

SCOR, a Global Tier 1 Reinsurer

SCOR, the world's fourth largest reinsurer, offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk", SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

SCOR offers its clients an optimal level of security with its AA- rating or equivalent from S&P, Moody's, Fitch and AM Best. The Group generated premiums of more than EUR 16 billion in 2020, and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 36 offices worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.scor.com.

Attachment

  • SCOR Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/657fc8be-a2f5-4403-9c72-50709829ad72)

SCOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.