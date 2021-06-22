Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.06.2021
Breaking News! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt das NASDAQ-IPO?
22.06.2021 | 18:05
NEO Finance AB: Regarding concluded pledge agreements

According to the report of June 4th "Regarding the disclosure of significant
transactions of NEO Finance, AB", where has been published the loan agreement
concluded by the Company, as well according to the report of June 21st
"Regarding the issue of bonds", where has been published the decision of the
Board of the Company to issue the bonds for non-public distribution, the
Company concluded the following arrangement: 

On 22 June 2021, the Company concluded bearer pledge agreement on the
development of maximum pledge. Collateralized pledge obligation of the Company
arising out of the Loan Agreement of 4 June 2021. The company pledged its
property rights, i.e. the claim rights of EUR 234 000 on receivables arising
from consumer credit agreements concluded by the Company as the Creditor with
third parties. 

On 22 June 2021, the Company and the investors in the bonds who will acquire
the bonds issued by the Company, represented by UAB AUDIFINA, which, in
accordance with the powers granted to it by the Bondholders' Interest
Protection Agreement, acts in the name and for the benefit of future investors
in the bonds, concluded pledge agreement. With the pledge agreement, the
Company ensured the proper and timely fulfilment of all its obligations to
investors which will invest in the bonds. The company pledged its property
rights, i.e. the claim rights of EUR 312 500 on receivables arising from
consumer credits granted by the Company to third parties. 

Head of Administration
Aleksejus Loskutovas
Email: aleksejus@neofinance.com
