NEO Finance AB: Regarding concluded pledge agreements

According to the report of June 4th "Regarding the disclosure of significant transactions of NEO Finance, AB", where has been published the loan agreement concluded by the Company, as well according to the report of June 21st "Regarding the issue of bonds", where has been published the decision of the Board of the Company to issue the bonds for non-public distribution, the Company concluded the following arrangement: On 22 June 2021, the Company concluded bearer pledge agreement on the development of maximum pledge. Collateralized pledge obligation of the Company arising out of the Loan Agreement of 4 June 2021. The company pledged its property rights, i.e. the claim rights of EUR 234 000 on receivables arising from consumer credit agreements concluded by the Company as the Creditor with third parties. On 22 June 2021, the Company and the investors in the bonds who will acquire the bonds issued by the Company, represented by UAB AUDIFINA, which, in accordance with the powers granted to it by the Bondholders' Interest Protection Agreement, acts in the name and for the benefit of future investors in the bonds, concluded pledge agreement. With the pledge agreement, the Company ensured the proper and timely fulfilment of all its obligations to investors which will invest in the bonds. The company pledged its property rights, i.e. the claim rights of EUR 312 500 on receivables arising from consumer credits granted by the Company to third parties. Head of Administration Aleksejus Loskutovas Email: aleksejus@neofinance.com