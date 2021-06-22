Tesla mit "verzögerter" Beschleunigung >> Bildauswahl durch die BSNgine, zum Originalzusammenhang » bankdirekt.at trending: Aixtron mit ... Tesla's fastest car has a 'Drag Strip Mode' that lets you go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in under 2 seconds - but the battery has to warm up first for 15 minutes MotorTrend said the Tesla Model S Plaid hit the fastest acceleration speed they've ever seen, but most drivers won't be able to replicate the results.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...