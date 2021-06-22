Edmentum to Acquire Apex Learning, an Industry Leader in Virtual and Hybrid Learning for Middle and High School Students

BLOOMINGTON, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Edmentum (edmentum.com), a global pioneer in education technology, announced a definitive agreement to acquire Apex Learning, a Seattle-based industry leader in digital curriculum and virtual learning with over 20 years of deep expertise providing high-quality, rigorous, and teacher-centered programs. Apex's mission of making a difference in education complements Edmentum's drive to amplify teaching and propel student learning forward. Together, these two organizations will support millions of students worldwide.

"I am thrilled to welcome Apex into the Edmentum family," said Jamie Candee, Edmentum CEO. "As the school year comes to an end and districts evolve into new models of teaching for the fall, so too must Edmentum continue to grow to meet those needs. Pairing Apex's proven, high-quality secondary learning programs with Edmentum's full suite of high-quality, online learning programs creates a rich array of offerings designed specifically for the next generation of learners. Together, in partnership with schools and districts globally, we will move education forward."

Edmentum's research-based approach offers hundreds of state- and nationally certified courses, supported by comprehensive consulting and educational services. Adding Apex's credit-bearing core and elective courses, project-based technology courses, and student-targeted, standards-matching tutorials will create a new industry-leading model for virtual and hybrid learning programs.

"I am incredibly proud of the positive impact that Apex's programs and services have had with students and educators across the country," said Chris Porter, Apex Learning CEO. "We are absolutely committed to high-quality learning content and scalable technology and are very tightly aligned to Edmentum's strategic vision. As we come together to work with schools to help provide students flexible learning models, the possibilities are endless. I am thrilled for the next phase of Apex and our combined ability to accelerate world-class instructional solutions for all students and educators."

Andy Kaplan, Managing General Partner at Education Growth Partners, Apex's prior investor, said, "We look forward to seeing Apex and Edmentum further raise the bar for digital learning and better prepare students for success. We're proud to see our belief and investment in Apex result in such an important event in the education technology market."

The acquisition follows a strategic investment in Edmentum last year by Chicago-based private investment firm The Vistria Group that signaled new growth for Edmentum to address the learning needs of 21st-century classrooms.

"This acquisition enriches Edmentum's depth in middle and high school grades and strengthens the company's commitment to delivering high-quality, research-based online learning to schools and districts across the globe," said Phil Alphonse, Senior Partner at The Vistria Group. "Bringing these two organizations together will propel even more teachers and students forward and create countless opportunities for hybrid and virtual learning all over the world."

Apex Learning customers and products will continue to be supported as Edmentum and Apex work in concert to provide the high-quality service and experience students and educators have come to expect.

The international law firm of Winston & Strawn LLP is acting as legal advisor to Edmentum. William Blair & Company, LLC was the lead banker for Apex Learning. Alvarez & Marsal and Cuesta Partners served in a consultant and advisory capacity as well. Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP is acting as legal advisor to Apex Learning.

About Edmentum

Edmentum, Inc., a global leader in education technology, is committed to helping educators individualize learning for every student through simple technology, high-quality content, and actionable data. Edmentum is committed to being educators' most trusted partner in creating successful student outcomes everywhere learning occurs. Built on 60 years of experience in education, Edmentum solutions like Edmentum Courseware, Exact Path, Study Island, and EdOptions Academy, currently support educators and students in more than 40,000 schools nationwide and internationally. For more information, visit edmentum.com.

About Apex Learning

An industry leader in digital learning with deep expertise in online learning, Apex Learning collaborates with school districts across the country to implement solutions proven to accelerate learning and create opportunities for student success in school and beyond. The company is driven by the understanding that supporting the needs of all students - from struggling to advanced - strengthens schools and creates stronger communities, brighter futures, and a more equitable world. Apex Learning is accredited by Cognia and its courses are approved for National Collegiate Athletic Association eligibility. Apex Learning, where opportunity thrives. For more information, visit http://www.apexlearning.com.

About Education Growth Partners

Education Growth Partners ("EGP") is a private equity firm dedicated to investing in proven, high potential learning, knowledge, and workplace companies that offer compelling solutions to unmet needs. The extensive investment expertise of Education Growth Partners' team ensures its companies receive an infusion of highly strategic capital and insight that can accelerate their reach, scale, and impact to create long-term value. Our highly experienced team is composed of investors with operating experience who have a passion for education and behavior change and an understanding of the power of great companies to create opportunities for individuals, organizations, and systems. For more information, please visit www.edgrowth.com.

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on investing in middle-market companies in the healthcare, education, and financial services sectors. Vistria's team is comprised of highly experienced operating partners and private equity executives with proven track records of working with management teams in building innovative, market-leading companies. For more information, please visit www.vistria.com.

