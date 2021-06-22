The packaging innovator announces distribution agreements with Packme Ltd, Transcend Packaging, Rausch Packaging and others spanning seven countries

Zume,the sustainability solutions company creating economically viable substitutes for plastic packaging, today announces additional strategic expansion and global distribution of its molded fiber manufacturing technology. The achievements include partnerships with major distributors and manufacturers across over 20 countries including Packme Ltd (UK), Seamlessly Ltd (UK), Transcend Packaging (UK), Rausch Verpackung GmbH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), Eocrep SARL (France), Korrex Group (Russia and CIS), and No Waste Living IKE (Greece), among others. The deals will bring sustainable packaging solutions to the UK, Germany, Greece, Austria, Switzerland, France, Russia and more.

The UN predicts by 2050 there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish. Responding to these figures, nearly every brand in the world has a plastic reduction commitment, but change has been slow due to a lack of competitively priced alternative solutions. Zume's response to that problem is creating first of its kind technology to bring sustainable packaging solutions to the global market.

Zume aims to replace single-use plastic, a $320B a year industry, with a single tech stack that offers global food brands the hardware, software, and services to transition away from plastic without disrupting manufacturing processes or the bottom line.

Here's a video about how Zume works.

"Zume deploys the world's most advanced molded fiber cell technology which is enabling some of the world's largest brands to reduce their global plastic waste stream," says Alex Garden, Zume Inc. CEO and Chairman. "These new global partnerships are important as we continue to affect much-needed change to the food packaging industry on a global scale."

Continued Expansion and Partnerships

These new partnerships bring Zume's fully compostable packaging solutions to even more international markets and arrive just weeks after the distribution deals across North America, India and Europe that the company announced earlier this year. Most recently, the company announced three groundbreaking sustainable manufacturing deals both stateside and internationally with Texas-based Jefferson Enterprise Energy as well as Parason and Satia Industries of India.

As creators of the world's most advanced molded fiber manufacturing equipment and technology, Zume offers flexible robotics, rapid prototyping, and other software and hardware solutions that enable molded fiber products to perform equal to or better than plastic at a competitive cost and overall superior value.

Earlier this year, Zume debuted a new line of compostable molded-fiber bowls, meal boxes, 3-compartment trays, and cups that are among the first in its class to provide an anti-leak solution with a corresponding snap-fit lid to prevent spills. This unprecedented design is made possible through the company's patented technology, which outperforms traditional machines across all vital parameters, including cycle time, capacity per machine, and ability to make complex geometries and products.

Zume also recently received the "Silver Winner" honor from the 2021 MUSE Design Awards in the Sustainable Packaging Design category.

To partner with Zume, go to: Zume.com.

