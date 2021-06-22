Cloud DX Inc.: Medicuro Virtual Health Clinic Adopts Cloud DX for Remote Patient Monitoring

Medicuro Virtual Health Clinic Adopts Cloud DX for Remote Patient Monitoring

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX), a leading Canadian-based, North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions is pleased to announce a new 36-month Canadian contract for their award-winning Connected Health platform.

This announcement is the latest in a series of contracts announced by Cloud DX in recent weeks, including a contract extension with a large Canadian provincial health authority and a partnership agreement with US-based Maxwell Telecare .

Newfoundland-based Medicuro Virtual Health Clinic has chosen to supply the Cloud DX Connected Health platform to patients under its care who are suffering with chronic illnesses such as congestive heart failure (CHF) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Since 2019, Medicuro has served thousands of patients across Newfoundland and Labrador as one of the first online clinics operating in the province. Founder and President Dr. Todd Young along with Medicuro's team of physicians, nurses and counselors are leveraging telehealth, virtual care and now remote patient monitoring as part of a strategy to lead healthcare innovation in Newfoundland. According to the Canadian Institute of Health Information there were over 2,200 people hospitalized in the province of Newfoundland for these conditions, with each hospital stay costing over $6,000, a total annual cost of over $13 million.

Cloud DX charges upfront for Connected Health Kits that are prescribed to patients for use at home, and then charges a per patient per month fee for software, services and support as each patient enrolls in the Connected Health system.

Medicuro joins well-known healthcare providers and Cloud DX partners across Canada such as as Yukon Health & Human Services, Curatio Inc, CBI Health, VitalAire Canada, the Population Health Research Institute, Kingston Health Sciences Centre, Hamilton Health Sciences, Markham Stouffville Hospital, The Ottawa Hospital and others coast-to-coast that are relying on Cloud DX Connected Health remote patient monitoring to better support patients with chronic illnesses or those recovering at home from surgery.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare's future, Cloud DX is making healthcare better for everyone. The company's Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable ageing in place and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care. Providers partnering with Cloud DX achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization/re-hospitalization and reduce the costs of healthcare delivery through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company 'World Changing Idea' finalist and one of 'Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers.'

