Closes First Tranche Consisting of $1.5M Flow Through Financing at $3.60 per Share

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2021) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (Frankfurt: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement consisting of 555,555 flow-through common shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $3.60 per FT Share and 1,333,334 non-flow-through common shares (the "NFT Shares") at a price of $3.00 per NFT Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $6,000,000 (the "Private Placement").

Further to the announcement, Tudor Gold is pleased to report it has closed the first tranche of the Private Placement through the issuance of 426,500 FT Shares at a price of $3.60 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $1,535,000.

Net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to advance exploration of the Treaty Creek Project as well as for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory four-month hold period. The Private Placement is subject to receipt of final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In connection with the closing of the first tranche of the Private Placement, the Company paid certain finders a cash finder's fee of up to 6% of the gross proceeds from investors introduced to the Company by such finder and issued an aggregate total of 16,976 non-transferrable finder's warrants to certain arm's length registered dealers. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of Tudor Gold for an exercise price of $3.60 per share for a period of 12 months from its issue date.

The securities being offered under the private placement have not been, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. federal and state registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

About Tudor Gold

TUDOR GOLD Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. In April 2021, Tudor published their 43-101 technical report, "Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada," dated March 1, 2021 on the Company's Sedar profile. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Crown project and a 100% interest in the Eskay North project, all located in the Golden Triangle area.

