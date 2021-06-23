Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.06.2021
Euro Manganese Inc.: Euro Manganese Announces Grant of Stock Options
WKN: A2N6V9 ISIN: CA29872T1003 Ticker-Symbol: E06 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2021
Euro Manganese Inc.: Euro Manganese Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF) (the "Company" or "EMN"), announces that it has granted stock options to certain employees to purchase up to an aggregate of 500,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable for a term of ten years at an exercise price of $0.59 per common share. The options will vest one-third on the date of grant, and one-third on each of the first and second anniversaries of the date of grant.

The Company also announces the cancellation of 484,669 unvested stock options held by former employees, directors and consultants of the Company.

About Euro Manganese:

Euro Manganese Inc. is a battery materials company whose principal focus is advancing the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project, in which it holds a 100% interest. The proposed Project entails re-processing a significant manganese deposit hosted in mine tailings from a decommissioned mine, strategically located in the Czech Republic. The Company's goal is to become a leading, competitive and environmentally superior primary producer of ultra-high-purity Manganese Products in the heart of Europe, serving the lithium-ion battery industry, as well as other high-technology applications.

This announcement was authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact: Euro Manganese Inc.
Marco A. RomeroFausto Taddei
President & CEOVice President, Corporate Development
+1 (604)-681-1010 ext. 101& Corporate Secretary +1 (604)-681-1010 ext. 105
Media inquiries:
Ron Shewchuk
Director of Communications
+1 604-781-2199

E-mail: info@mn25.ca
Website: www.mn25.ca
Company Address:
#709 -700 West Pender St., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1G8



© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
