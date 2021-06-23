Announcing the Upcoming Launch of VISYN, an App that Can Improve Sports Performance with Visual Repetition

VISYN, Which Was Designed and Developed by Experts in Teaching Body Movement, Requires No Physical Movement

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / The founders of VISYN are pleased to announce the upcoming launch of their innovative sports performance app, which uses visual repetition instead of physical movement to improve training.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders were amazed to learn that swimmer Michael Phelps, who won eight gold medals in the 2008 Summer Olympics, swam the 200-meter butterfly race with broken goggles.

The founders found out that Phelps uses a unique training method that includes mental habits like closing his eyes and envisioning swimming across the pool.

This story and technique inspired the founders to create the VISYN app, which works to guide athletes in visual repetitions that can accelerate physical sports ability.

VISYN, which has been worked on in collaboration with the University of Minnesota for more than five years, is currently the focus of a fundraiser on the crowd funding platform Kickstarter.

As the spokesperson explained, visual rep takes watching and mental imagery to a new level. When combined, they can provide a synergistic effect that is quite powerful.

While the app is currently focused on helping hockey players and golfers, the spokesperson said in the future the app can be used by athletes in all sports.

"The VISYN app controls and guides users through carefully designed course content based on neuroscience," the spokesperson noted, adding that this neuroscience-driven design enables a physical-like training effect from observational and mental imagery based methods.

"In the case of a hockey player, through a course, the player will be asked to watch perfect form for different skills. They will repeat, in their mind, placement of their hands, movement of their arms and stick, how their body moves, how their skates move and so forth."

Ultimately, the spokesperson noted, by practicing via visual repetitions with the help of the VISYN app, the hockey player should become more technically skilled on the ice.

VISYN will be easy to use, and because it does not require any movement, people can utilize it from virtually anywhere.

"At its core, the app plays on the fact that we all watch others to learn. So, intuitively we know watching to learn is powerful," the spokesperson noted.

