Mittwoch, 23.06.2021
HEINEKEN NV
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2021 | 05:41
HEINEKEN NV: HEINEKEN acquires shares in United Breweries in India

Amsterdam, 23 June 2021 - Heineken N.V. (HEINEKEN) today announces that it has acquired an additional 39,644,346 ordinary shares in United Breweries Limited (UBL) taking its shareholding in UBL from 46.5% to 61.5%.

Press enquiries
Sarah Backhouse / Michael Fuchs
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-355

Investor and analyst enquiries
Federico Castillo Martinez / Janine Ackermann / Robin Achten
E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-590

About HEINEKEN:
HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. It employs more than 80,000 employees and operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN's website, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Attachment

  • Press release HEINEKEN acquires shares in UBL (23_06_2021) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e764d877-2a22-4824-b920-c507e74a73a8)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
