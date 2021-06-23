Cross-Border Commerce Europe, the platform that stimulates cross-border eCommerce in Europe, releases a major research paper covering and ranking the 16 strongest European countries with a focus on their cross-border performance from both (I) consumer perspective and (II) business approach. EU consumers have re-elected Luxembourg as the country winner, while Germany confirms the lead as the EU country generating the best cross-border online shops and marketplaces.

The total online EU cross-border market represents a turnover of €146 billion in 2020 (excluding travel), a YTD increase of 35%, mainly due to the pandemic.

A study produced by CBCommerce with the support of FedEx Express and Worldline.

(I) The 'TOP 16 Countries Cross-Border Retail Europe' edition from the consumer perspective is a major compilation of cross-border data. The ranking is obtained by weighting four parameters:

Online cross-border sales in Europe (16 countries within Western Europe and Scandinavia)

- Cross-border online market share

- Cross-border consumer confidence

- Percentage of cross-border web visitors

Based on the above-mentioned methodology, the TOP 16 Countries for 2020 are:

- TOP 1: Luxembourg

- TOP 2: Ireland

- TOP 3: Austria

- TOP 4: United Kingdom

- TOP 5: Denmark

- TOP 6: Switzerland

- TOP 7: Belgium

- TOP 8: Norway

- TOP 9: Sweden

- TOP 10: Germany

- TOP 11: Spain

- TOP 12: Italy

- TOP 13: France

- TOP 14: Finland

- TOP 15: Portugal

- TOP 16: The Netherlands

The climbers are the United Kingdom, Sweden, Belgium and Germany. Those descending are Denmark, Switzerland, Norway and Spain, and France, losing 4 positions. The status quo countries are Luxembourg, Ireland, Austria, Italy, Finland, Portugal and the Netherlands.

Consumers' most important concerns when shopping online in other EU countries

The biggest challenges for consumers to ordering online across borders are speed in terms of delivery, incorrectly delivered goods, damaged items and the related return policy. During the coronavirus pandemic logistics challenges have become even more prominent.

Brexit has a negative impact on cross-border trade to and from the UK.

Full press release: https://www.cbcommerce.eu/press-releases/the-third-edition-of-the-top-16-countries-cross-border-europe-an-annual-ranking-of-the-best-16-european-countries-in-cross-border-online-shopping/

Infographic: http://docs.cbcommerce.eu/press-releases/countries/country-report-infographic-2021.pdf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005607/en/

Contacts:

Carine Moitier

Founder Cross-Border Commerce Europe

+32 (0)473 26 05 61

info@cbcommerce.eu