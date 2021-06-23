Avelios, the alternative investment specialist, announces that it has expanded its operations into Germany and appointed Thomas Fiebig as Managing Director of Avelios Germany GmbH. Avelios Germany is the second operating entity of Avelios, having been operational in the UK since 2020, and will provide investment advisory and asset management services to investors in this large European market.

The expansion into Germany builds on Avelios' recent success in the market, having closed a mezzanine finance transaction in Central Berlin during 2020. It also reflects strong origination capabilities and the team's significant track record in the market. The Avelios Germany team will be located at Goetheplatz 1 in Frankfurt.

Thomas brings nearly three decades of real estate investment experience and has executed over €3 billion of transactions in this asset class. Thomas was formerly a Managing Director of Talanx Immobilien, where he established a new business line that delivered mezzanine finance to developers and was responsible for the global real estate and infrastructure investment business. Thomas has also held senior roles at ING Real Estate, Union Investment Real Estate and a BaFin-regulated capital management (KVG) company based in Hamburg.

Commenting on his appointment, Avelios CEO Duncan Souster said "We are excited about our expansion into Germany after sustained interest from our clients to establish a permanent presence in this market. Thomas is ideally suited to lead our business and will bring the highest standards of institutional practice to the task. His professional experience will help to fuel growth in our business and his strong institutional investor network will help to diversify and expand our capital partner network. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team and looking forward to now making accelerated progress in the German market".

Avelios Germany GmbH:Avelios is an independent investment advisor and asset manager focused European real estate, transportation and infrastructure assets. Our investment philosophy is defined by an emphasis on preserving capital while providing attractive risk adjusted returns to our investors and partners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005864/en/

Contacts:

Duncan Souster

Chief Executive Officer

Avelios Alternative Assets Ltd

Email: d.souster@aveliosgroup.com

Telephone: +44 (0) 7843 516864