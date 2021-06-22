CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Krispy Kreme announced today that it has launched the roadshow for the initial public offering of its common stock. Krispy Kreme is offering 26,666,667 shares of its common stock. Krispy Kreme expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,000,000 shares of its common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $21.00 and $24.00 per share. Krispy Kreme has applied to list its common stock on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "DNUT".J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, and Citigroup are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BNP PARIBAS, Deutsche Bank Securities, Evercore ISI, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, HSBC, Truist Securities, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers. Capital One Securities, C.L. King & Associates, Credit Agricole CIB, Mischler Financial Group, Inc., MUFG, Ramirez & Co., Inc., Santander Investment Securities Inc., and Siebert Williams Shank, are acting as co-managers.The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed initial public offering may be obtained by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attn: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department.A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.ContactsMedia Contact:The One Nine Three Group for Krispy KremeZach Siegel: zach@the193.comInvestor Contact:The One Nine Three Group for Krispy KremeTristan Peniston-Bird: tristan.peniston-bird@the193.com