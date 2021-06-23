Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - First Compulsory Redemption of Realisation Shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO US PERSONS.

First Compulsory Redemption of Realisation Shares

Further to the announcement of 9 June 2021, the Company has made good progress with the sale of assets in the Realisation Pool and is pleased to announce the first compulsory redemption of Realisation Shares representing approximately 76.7 per cent. of Realisation Shares in issue (the "First Redemption").

The First Redemption will be effected pro-rata to holdings of Realisation Shares on the register at the close of business on 22 June 2021 ("First Redemption Date"). The First Redemption price will be 278.4 pence per Realisation Share (the "First Redemptions Price"), equivalent to the unaudited Net Asset Value per Realisation Share as at 31 May 2021.

Fractions of Realisation Shares will not be redeemed and the number of Realisation Shares to be redeemed for each Realisation shareholder will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Realisation Shares. Accordingly, 8,979,885 Realisation Shares will be compulsorily redeemed at the First Redemption Price. The First Redemption proceeds due in respect of the First Redemption will be paid by cheque and sent to Realisation Shareholders during the week commencing 28 June 2021. At the same time, Realisation Shareholders will be advised of the balance of their Realisation Shares which have not been compulsorily redeemed.

All Realisation Shares that are redeemed will be re-designated as Ordinary Shares and held in Treasury, with effect from the First Redemption Date.

The total number of Realisation Shares in issue following completion of the First Redemption will be 2,730,865 Realisation Shares.

Total Voting Rights

Following the Initial Redemption, pursuant to the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company will have 78,286,963 Ordinary Shares in issue. The Company will hold 8,979,885 Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 69,307,078.

The above figure of 69,307,078 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the circular dated 15 March 2021.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

