DGAP-Ad-hoc: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales
beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589, EURONEXT: MLBMD, VIENNA: BMD) announces it will implement its solution for Roberto Cavalli, the haute couture fashion house.
In today's omnichannel world, and since its acquisition by DAMAC properties in 2019, the group has been jointly developing their shopping experience and e-commerce initiatives. Thanks to the beaconsmind solution, marketing teams at Roberto Cavalli will be able to transform the in-store customer journey in their network of outlets and stores, by interacting in real time with local, personalised messages, offers and other interactions based on their clients' profiles, purchase history and location within their stores.
Mr. Ennio Fontana, General Manager of Roberto Cavalli, said "Thanks to beaconsmind, our creatives will be able to design innovative experiences as customers browse through our stores, and therefore not only bridge the gap in experiences between online and offline, but also lift the innovative printing, opulent aesthetic, and animalier spirit of our brand, which is exceptional to experience in person."
For beaconsmind, this customer acquisition further confirms its strong positioning with the world's most innovative brands. This also confirms a shortening of the sales cycles for the company, and points to the start of an industry-wide adoption of location-based marketing solutions in retail. Together with DAMAC, the Roberto Cavalli maison also recently entered the branded real-estate segment, a sector where beaconsmind is building a strong sales pipeline since its international expansion in the Middle East in March 2021. In the region, Roberto Cavalli spearheaded the interior design of several developments, including the Just Cavalli villas in Dubai.
Max Weiland, CEO of beaconsmind AG, said "We are immensely proud to start a partnership with such a renowned and revered fashion house as Roberto Cavalli. The potential applications to express a brand's creativity through our Suite is limitless, and we look forward to co-creating the future of physical shopping with our clients. With our fast-growing portfolio, we aim to help retailers transform their brick and mortar stores, and offer enhanced shopping experiences that bring the best of online and offline."
About Roberto Cavalli
For more information, please visit www.robertocavalli.com
About beaconsmind
For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com
23-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Beaconsmind AG
|Seestrasse 3
|8712 Stäfa
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.beaconsmind.com
|ISIN:
|CH0451123589
|Listed:
|Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
|EQS News ID:
|1210855
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1210855 23-Jun-2021 CET/CEST