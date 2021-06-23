The nation installed 1 GW of solar power capacity and 0.2 GW wind during the pandemic-hit first two months of the current fiscal year. The cumulative addition was double that of the same period during the previous yearFrom pv magazine India India added an aggregate 1.2 GW of power generation capacity in the first two months of the current financial year (April-May 2021), all of which came from solar (1 GW) and wind (0.2 GW), according to a new report by Care Ratings. The two-month capacity addition has been the highest in the last four years when compared to the same months in the previous years. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...