Mittwoch, 23.06.2021
Jetzt wird der Turnaround eingeläutet: Die Kurschance des Jahres?!
WKN: A2DS5J ISIN: SE0009806045 Ticker-Symbol: TE5 
Frankfurt
23.06.21
11:27 Uhr
0,167 Euro
+0,008
+5,30 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TERRANET AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERRANET AB 5-Tage-Chart
23.06.2021 | 10:41
87 Leser
Terranet company name change

TerraNet AB has changed to Terranet Tech AB whereas TerraNet Holding AB changes to Terranet AB.

Henceforth, N in Terranet, is represented in lower case, and not as previously as a capital letter. The change is consistent with a new strategic direction and the turnaround that the company has executed. While previously pioneering the mesh network technology the company pivoted towards developing sensor fusion software for a gamechanging 3D motion perception technology on object detection, collision warning and prevention (VoxelFlow).

Logos, visuals and graphics have been updated accordingly. Learn more about VoxelFlow here.

Today, Wednesday 23rd of June at 12.00-1.00 PM CET, Terranet invites to a live investors meeting together with the CEO Pär-Olof Johanesson via Zoom. Link to the event here.

About Terranet
Terranet develops patented software for radio-based solutions and three-dimensional image analysis fadvanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicles). https://terranet.se/en

Marketing Contact
Michaela Berglund - VP Marketing
michaela.berglund@terranet.se
+46 723 388 288
www.terranet.se


Appointed Certified Adviser to TerraNet Holding AB is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
