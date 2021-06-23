Radancy Welcomes Laura Pope as new Client Services Director in London

LONDON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radancy, the global talent technology leader, is pleased to announce that Laura Pope will be joining its London team at the end of June as Client Services Director.

With 20+ years' experience, Laura is a recognised and respected figure in the recruitment industry. A decade ago, she joined TMP UK (no affiliation) and has held high-profile positions including Business Director where she oversaw the development of the company's business goals and her current role of Managing Partner, where she oversees Client Services ensuring the delivery of successful strategic solutions.

Laura's vast industry knowledge makes her an ideal fit for Radancy's Client Services Director. She will be responsible for strategic customer growth and leading the Account Service team to ensure clients benefit from the full spectrum of Radancy's connected intelligence, including the careers platform and data driven insight.

"I'm really looking forward to working with such a unique mix of incredible clients, connected technologies and a global footprint that enables collaboration with great people around the world," explains Laura Pope, Client Services Director at Radancy.

"We are excited to have a leader with Laura's expertise, experience and commitment to clients and colleagues join the company," adds Gareth Edwards, Executive Vice President for Europe at Radancy. "We're sure that she will help clients maximise the capabilities of our technology and our teams to achieve their talent acquisition goals."

About Radancy

Radancy is the global talent technology leader intelligently solving the most critical challenges for employers and delivering results that strengthen their organisations. Our unified platform, augmented by rich data and deep industry expertise, is revolutionising how employers attract and hire the talent they need.

