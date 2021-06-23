Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 23 JUNE 2021 SHARES DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ The ownership of all shares of Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj has been transferred to the redeemer, Spa Holdings 3 Oy, in the redemption process. The shares of Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj will be listed for the last time on Wednesday, 23 June 2021. Identifiers: Trading code: AM1 ISIN code: FI4000048418 id: 94459 Last listing day: 23 June 2021 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260