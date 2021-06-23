Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.06.2021
Jetzt wird der Turnaround eingeläutet: Die Kurschance des Jahres?!
WKN: A1J8XD ISIN: FI4000048418 Ticker-Symbol: M9O 
Frankfurt
21.06.21
08:04 Uhr
17,720 Euro
-0,080
-0,45 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
23.06.2021 | 11:53
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 23 JUNE 2021 SHARES

DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ

The ownership of all shares of Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj has been transferred to the
redeemer, Spa Holdings 3 Oy, in the redemption process. 

The shares of Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj will be listed for the last time on
Wednesday, 23 June 2021. 

Identifiers:

Trading code: AM1

ISIN code: FI4000048418

id: 94459

Last listing day: 23 June 2021



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
