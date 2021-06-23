FY21 results underlined the resilience of Picton Property Income's business model and strategy. Its property portfolio showed further strong outperformance, driven by sector positioning and asset management, and with moderate gearing providing a benefit, EPRA NAV total return was a positive 6.6%. Strong reversionary potential and financial flexibility for accretive acquisitions are positive indicators for future progress.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
