After delivering earnings progress in a challenging FY21 trading year, ArborGen is operationally very well positioned to deliver on its strategy of improving the volume and mix of seedling sales in its key US markets. Behind this, business resilience is improving and net debt declining, so the medium-term risk appears to be to the upside, though this is yet to be reflected in the company's share price in our view.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
