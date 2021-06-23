Guardsquare, the mobile application security platform, today announced that it is now the first mobile application security platform to become a Unity Verified Solutions Partner. Being a Verified Solutions Partner means Unity has verified that two of the company's products are optimized for the latest version of the Unity Editor.

Guardsquare has successfully launched two Verified Solutions, iXGuard for iOS and DexGuard for Android, each of which are optimized for the latest version of the Unity Editor and provide a seamless mobile app security experience for developers using Unity.

The partnership between Unity and Guardsquare gives the Unity developer community the ability to confidently secure and protect their mobile games by leveraging Guardsquare's suite of mobile app security solutions. From preventing cheating, piracy, unauthorized modification and player spoofing, Guardsquare protects and supports monetization of mobile games.

Mobile gaming, both smartphone and tablet, was the largest segment of consumer technology in 2020, producing revenues of over $77 billion and growing by more than 13% year over year for iOS, Android and other devices.

"We are excited to become a Unity Verified Solutions Partner," said Roel Caers, CEO of Guardsquare. "With Guardsquare, developers get a multi-layered security solution that seamlessly and transparently integrates into the build process to protect against future manipulation or potential modification of the game. Guardsquare's mobile app security solutions ensure players experience mobile games as intended and protect valuable revenue streams for mobile gaming organizations."

Guardsquare's benefits for Unity developers include:

Code Hardening obfuscates code to prevent attackers from reverse-engineering games and gaining insight into their internal logic. This includes protection for Unity metadata, which helps to preserve the integrity of the game and deter cheating, piracy or modifications.

Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) monitors the integrity of the application and of the environment in which it is running in real-time and automatically responds to threats without impacting the mobile app development process.

To learn more about Guardsquare's role as a Unity Verified Solutions Partner, please visit https://www.guardsquare.com/blog/protect-unity-mobile-games-from-cheaters.

About Guardsquare

Guardsquare is the global leader in mobile application protection. More than 700 customers worldwide across all major industries rely on Guardsquare to secure their mobile applications against reverse engineering and hacking. Built on the open source ProGuard technology, Guardsquare software integrates transparently in the development process and adds multiple layers of protection to Android (DexGuard) and iOS (iXGuard) applications, hardening them against both on-device and off-device attacks. With the addition of ThreatCast, Guardsquare's mobile application security console, the organization offers the most complete mobile security solution on the market today. Guardsquare is based in Leuven, Belgium with a US office in Boston, MA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005114/en/

